Skanska To Build New Road Grade Separation In Southern California For $96M
- Skanska (OTC: SKBSY) inks a contract with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to serve as the Fullerton Road Grade Separation Project contractor in the City of Industry, Southern California, USA.
- The contract is worth $96 million (~SEK 845 million) and will be included in the US order bookings for Q3.
- The project will lower Fullerton Road under the existing Union Pacific railroad tracks in the City of Industry, between Rowland Street and State Route 60.
- Additionally, a six-lane roadway underpass, four-track railroad bridge, and a bridge for Railroad Street spanning Fullerton Road will be constructed.
- Construction to start in 3Q21, with completion expected in 4Q24.
- Price Action: SKBSY shares closed higher by 2.76% at $29.44 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.