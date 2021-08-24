 Skip to main content

Skanska To Build New Road Grade Separation In Southern California For $96M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Skanska To Build New Road Grade Separation In Southern California For $96M
  • Skanska (OTC: SKBSY) inks a contract with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to serve as the Fullerton Road Grade Separation Project contractor in the City of Industry, Southern California, USA. 
  • The contract is worth $96 million (~SEK 845 million) and will be included in the US order bookings for Q3.
  • The project will lower Fullerton Road under the existing Union Pacific railroad tracks in the City of Industry, between Rowland Street and State Route 60.
  • Additionally, a six-lane roadway underpass, four-track railroad bridge, and a bridge for Railroad Street spanning Fullerton Road will be constructed.
  • Construction to start in 3Q21, with completion expected in 4Q24.
  • Price Action: SKBSY shares closed higher by 2.76% at $29.44 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

