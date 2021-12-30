 Skip to main content

Skanska Divests Generation Park Y Building In Poland For €285M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Skanska Divests Generation Park Y Building In Poland For €285M
  • Skanska ADR (OTC: SKBSY) divested the third office building of the Generation Park complex in Warsaw, Poland, to HANSAINVEST Real Assets, for €285 million (~SEK 2.9 billion).
  • The property has a leasable area of 47,600 square meters and is 100% leased for ten years to Polish insurance company PZU for its headquarters.
  • The Generation Park complex comprises three office buildings with a total leasable area of around 88,000 square meters of offices, retail space, and multiple parking lots.
  • Skanska Commercial Development Europe will record the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transfer of the property is scheduled for 3Q22.
  • Price Action: SKBSY shares closed lower by 1.97% at $25.32 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

