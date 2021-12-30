Skanska Divests Generation Park Y Building In Poland For €285M
- Skanska ADR (OTC: SKBSY) divested the third office building of the Generation Park complex in Warsaw, Poland, to HANSAINVEST Real Assets, for €285 million (~SEK 2.9 billion).
- The property has a leasable area of 47,600 square meters and is 100% leased for ten years to Polish insurance company PZU for its headquarters.
- The Generation Park complex comprises three office buildings with a total leasable area of around 88,000 square meters of offices, retail space, and multiple parking lots.
- Skanska Commercial Development Europe will record the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transfer of the property is scheduled for 3Q22.
- Price Action: SKBSY shares closed lower by 1.97% at $25.32 on Wednesday.
