Range
31.31 - 33.46
Vol / Avg.
13.7M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.24/3.78%
52 Wk
20.75 - 33.46
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
159.21
Open
32.3
P/E
43.21
EPS
-0.23
Shares
112.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Gas Utilities
South Jersey Industries Inc is a New Jersey holding company that acquires and develops utility companies. Through its many subsidiaries, SJI is primarily involved in transmitting, distributing, and selling natural gas and electricity in the mid-Atlantic U.S. The company segments its operations into gas utility operations and energy group businesses. The majority of SJI's total revenue comes from its gas utility operations, which encompasses the company's principal subsidiary: South Jersey Gas. SJG purchases, transmit, and sells natural gas primarily for residential consumers in southern New Jersey. The energy group also represents a significant income stream through its wholesale energy and retail electric services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.580 0.0300
REV500.100M640.237M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

South Jersey Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Jersey Indus (SJI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Jersey Indus's (SJI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for South Jersey Indus (SJI) stock?

A

The latest price target for South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SJI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for South Jersey Indus (SJI)?

A

The stock price for South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) is $32.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Jersey Indus (SJI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) reporting earnings?

A

South Jersey Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is South Jersey Indus (SJI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Jersey Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does South Jersey Indus (SJI) operate in?

A

South Jersey Indus is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.