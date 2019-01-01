|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.580
|0.0300
|REV
|500.100M
|640.237M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in South Jersey Indus’s space includes: Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), UGI (NYSE:UGI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
The latest price target for South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SJI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) is $32.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
South Jersey Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for South Jersey Indus.
South Jersey Indus is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.