Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.5K
Div / Yield
0.13/8.86%
52 Wk
1.36 - 3.14
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
31.84
Open
-
P/E
3.52
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company manages its business in four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, which includes manufacture and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, and related components; Light Duty Trucks & Others, which manufacture and sell of light-duty trucks, buses, etc. and related components; Engines segment manufactures engines & related parts; and Finance Segment. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Heavy-duty trucks segment. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Overseas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK: SHKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s (SHKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Q

What is the target price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF)?

A

The stock price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK: SHKLF) is $1.51 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:05:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Q

When is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK:SHKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Q

What sector and industry does Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLF) operate in?

A

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.