QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
(OTCPK:SHKLF)
1.0729
00
At close: May 11
1.5404
0.4675[43.57%]
After Hours: 6:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.03 - 2.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 17.4K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E4.55
50d Avg. Price1.32
Div / Yield0.09/8.10%
Payout Ratio55.16
EPS-
Total Float-

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTC:SHKLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK:SHKLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK:SHKLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Q
What were Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s (OTCPK:SHKLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

