Range
5.78 - 5.98
Vol / Avg.
36K/54.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.78 - 8.98
Mkt Cap
98.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.96
P/E
4.34
EPS
0.88
Shares
16.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Safeguard Scientifics Inc is engaged in the development of early- and growth-stage businesses by providing capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of an attractive portfolio of technology-enabled healthcare, digital media and other companies. Safeguard generally promotes the growth and development of these companies through the Board representation and minority equity ownership. In addition to supporting the companies, Safeguard's strategy focuses on pursuing monetization opportunities in order to return value to shareholders.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Safeguard Scientifics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safeguard Scientifics's (SFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) was reported by First Analysis on July 27, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)?

A

The stock price for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) is $5.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:18:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2019.

Q

When is Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) reporting earnings?

A

Safeguard Scientifics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safeguard Scientifics.

Q

What sector and industry does Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) operate in?

A

Safeguard Scientifics is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.