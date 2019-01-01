QQQ
Range
1.64 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
761.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.64 - 5.28
Mkt Cap
217M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
116.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. Its product pipeline includes MMA-101, SEL-212 for Chronic Severe Gout, SEL-313 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Selecta Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Selecta Biosciences (SELB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Selecta Biosciences's (SELB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Selecta Biosciences (SELB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) was reported by Needham on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SELB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 276.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)?

A

The stock price for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) is $1.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Selecta Biosciences (SELB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Selecta Biosciences.

Q

When is Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reporting earnings?

A

Selecta Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Selecta Biosciences (SELB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Selecta Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Selecta Biosciences (SELB) operate in?

A

Selecta Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.