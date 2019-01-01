|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Selecta Biosciences’s space includes: Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS), Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC).
The latest price target for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) was reported by Needham on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SELB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 276.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) is $1.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Selecta Biosciences.
Selecta Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Selecta Biosciences.
Selecta Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.