SEI Investments
(NASDAQ:SEIC)
57.64
00
At close: Jun 1
57.64
00
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low52.84 - 65.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding103.9M / 137.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 717.3K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E13.47
50d Avg. Price57.54
Div / Yield0.8/1.39%
Payout Ratio17.99
EPS1.38
Total Float103.9M

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), Dividends

SEI Investments issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SEI Investments generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.17%

Annual Dividend

$0.74

Last Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SEI Investments Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SEI Investments (SEIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SEI Investments. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on June 22, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own SEI Investments (SEIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SEI Investments (SEIC). The last dividend payout was on June 22, 2021 and was $0.37

Q
How much per share is the next SEI Investments (SEIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SEI Investments (SEIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on June 22, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)?
A

SEI Investments has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SEI Investments (SEIC) was $0.37 and was paid out next on June 22, 2021.

