SeaWorld Entertainment
(NYSE:SEAS)
53.79
-0.31[-0.57%]
Last update: 10:55AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.63 - 54.75
52 Week High/Low41.94 - 76.57
Open / Close54.17 / -
Float / Outstanding44.8M / 72.7M
Vol / Avg.203.9K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E14.74
50d Avg. Price64.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float44.8M

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SeaWorld Entertainment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2016
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SeaWorld Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Q
What date did I need to own SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS). The last dividend payout was on October 7, 2016 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 7, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Browse dividends on all stocks.