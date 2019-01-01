SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 8
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$8.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$8.6M
Earnings History
SeaChange International Questions & Answers
When is SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reporting earnings?
SeaChange International (SEAC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 8, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.
What were SeaChange International’s (NASDAQ:SEAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.7M, which missed the estimate of $16.9M.
