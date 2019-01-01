SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SeaChange International
SeaChange International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) was reported by Aegis Capital on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting SEAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 312.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) was provided by Aegis Capital, and SeaChange International initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SeaChange International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SeaChange International was filed on May 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SeaChange International (SEAC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price SeaChange International (SEAC) is trading at is $0.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
