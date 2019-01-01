Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company's core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901.Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 35%, followed by North America 22%, Asia 20%, Africa/Middle East 9%, Australia 9%, and South America 5%.