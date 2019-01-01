QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.18%
52 Wk
22.67 - 28.99
Mkt Cap
30B
Payout Ratio
42.65
Open
-
P/E
21.14
EPS
3.12
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:06AM
Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company's core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901.Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 35%, followed by North America 22%, Asia 20%, Africa/Middle East 9%, Australia 9%, and South America 5%.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sandvik Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandvik (SDVKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandvik's (SDVKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandvik.

Q

What is the target price for Sandvik (SDVKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sandvik

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandvik (SDVKF)?

A

The stock price for Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKF) is $23.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:52:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandvik (SDVKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sandvik.

Q

When is Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) reporting earnings?

A

Sandvik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sandvik (SDVKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandvik.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandvik (SDVKF) operate in?

A

Sandvik is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.