SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was reported by Loop Capital on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting SDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.06% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was provided by Loop Capital, and SmileDirectClub downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SmileDirectClub, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SmileDirectClub was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SmileDirectClub (SDC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price SmileDirectClub (SDC) is trading at is $1.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.