Range
11.95 - 12.56
Vol / Avg.
500.1K/311.4K
Div / Yield
3.47/27.69%
52 Wk
11.95 - 28.9
Mkt Cap
322.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
25.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Sculptor Capital Management Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company provides asset management services to its investment funds. It manages multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The company operates in one reportable segment. It provides asset management services to the company's multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, and other alternative investment vehicles and also provides asset management services to its real estate funds.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.910-0.940 -1.8500
REV396.020M249.864M-146.156M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sculptor Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sculptor Capital (SCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sculptor Capital's (SCU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sculptor Capital (SCU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) was reported by Credit Suisse on June 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SCU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sculptor Capital (SCU)?

A

The stock price for Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) is $12.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sculptor Capital (SCU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) reporting earnings?

A

Sculptor Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sculptor Capital (SCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sculptor Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Sculptor Capital (SCU) operate in?

A

Sculptor Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.