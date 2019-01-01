Sculptor Capital Management Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company provides asset management services to its investment funds. It manages multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The company operates in one reportable segment. It provides asset management services to the company's multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, and other alternative investment vehicles and also provides asset management services to its real estate funds.