SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SciPlay missed estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SciPlay's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.09 0.24 0.24 0.21 Revenue Estimate 153.86M 154.65M 152.86M 145.32M Revenue Actual 154.40M 146.60M 154.00M 151.10M

