SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SciPlay missed estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SciPlay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.24
|0.24
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|153.86M
|154.65M
|152.86M
|145.32M
|Revenue Actual
|154.40M
|146.60M
|154.00M
|151.10M
