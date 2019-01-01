ñol

Stellus Cap Investment
(NYSE:SCM)
12.87
00
At close: Jun 1
13.00
0.1300[1.01%]
PreMarket: 8:17AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.1 - 14.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.0K / 67K
Mkt Cap251.6M
P/E7.4
50d Avg. Price13.49
Div / Yield1.12/8.70%
Payout Ratio62.05
EPS0.27
Total Float18.5M

Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM), Dividends

Stellus Cap Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Stellus Cap Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 27

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Stellus Cap Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Stellus Cap Investment ($SCM) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM)?
A

The most current yield for Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

