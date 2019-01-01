SCI Engineered Materials Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition (PVD) thin-film applications. The company is focused on markets within the PVD industry, such as photonics, thin-film solar, glass, thin-film battery, and transparent electronics. Its products consist of Sputtering targets, Evaporation materials, Ceramic powders, and Substrates. The company manufactures ceramic, metal, and alloy products for the photonic, photovoltaic, thin-film battery, media storage, flat panel display, and semiconductor industries. Additionally, it offers various services such as advanced ceramic powders, vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding, and many more.