Range
2.86 - 3.06
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 5.49
Mkt Cap
12.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.06
P/E
7.73
EPS
0.05
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SCI Engineered Materials Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition (PVD) thin-film applications. The company is focused on markets within the PVD industry, such as photonics, thin-film solar, glass, thin-film battery, and transparent electronics. Its products consist of Sputtering targets, Evaporation materials, Ceramic powders, and Substrates. The company manufactures ceramic, metal, and alloy products for the photonic, photovoltaic, thin-film battery, media storage, flat panel display, and semiconductor industries. Additionally, it offers various services such as advanced ceramic powders, vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding, and many more.

SCI Engineered Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCI Engineered Materials (OTCQB: SCIA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SCI Engineered Materials's (SCIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCI Engineered Materials.

Q

What is the target price for SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCI Engineered Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)?

A

The stock price for SCI Engineered Materials (OTCQB: SCIA) is $2.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:54:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCI Engineered Materials.

Q

When is SCI Engineered Materials (OTCQB:SCIA) reporting earnings?

A

SCI Engineered Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCI Engineered Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) operate in?

A

SCI Engineered Materials is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.