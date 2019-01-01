QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (ARCA: SCHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF's (SCHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)?

A

The stock price for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (ARCA: SCHG) is $140.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (ARCA:SCHG) reporting earnings?

A

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) operate in?

A

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.