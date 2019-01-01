QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sunshine Biopharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, it is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The company is focusing on the development of the licensed Adva-27a anticancer drug, a small molecule that has been shown to be exceptionally effective at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells (Panc-1), Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells (H69AR), Breast Cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR) and Uterine Sarcoma cells (MES-SA/Dx5).

Analyst Ratings

Sunshine Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFMW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunshine Biopharma's (SBFMW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunshine Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunshine Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW)?

A

The stock price for Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFMW) is $0.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:11:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunshine Biopharma.

Q

When is Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFMW) reporting earnings?

A

Sunshine Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunshine Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW) operate in?

A

Sunshine Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.