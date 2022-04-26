Sunshine Biopharma Reveals Potential Intellectual Property Position In Connection With Ongoing mRNA-As-Therapeutics-Agents Research

Photo credit: Patent application by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM SBFMW announced that it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture. The patent application contains composition and utility subject matter pertaining to the structure and sequence of the relevant mRNA molecules.

The cytotoxic effects of the subject mRNA molecules were tested on different cancer cells including multidrug-resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2).

In contrast to cancer cells, the mRNA molecules had little cytotoxic effects on non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC cells). These mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery to patients using the mRNA vaccine technology.

“We are excited about this potential intellectual property position we just staked in connection with our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We believe the potential use of mRNA to treat human diseases opens the door to vast therapeutic possibilities for patients,” he added.

