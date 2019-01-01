Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting SAVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 168.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Cassava Sciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cassava Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cassava Sciences was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cassava Sciences (SAVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $108.00 to $72.00. The current price Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is trading at is $26.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
