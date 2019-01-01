|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SalMar (OTCPK: SALRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SalMar.
There is no analysis for SalMar
The stock price for SalMar (OTCPK: SALRY) is $18.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SalMar.
SalMar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SalMar.
SalMar is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.