Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$62.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$62.6M
Earnings History
Salem Media Group Questions & Answers
When is Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) reporting earnings?
Salem Media Group (SALM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
What were Salem Media Group’s (NASDAQ:SALM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $66.1M, which missed the estimate of $67.1M.
