QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.09 - 43.12
Vol / Avg.
209.4K/288.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.11 - 44.64
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
38.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 5:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Prometheus Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prometheus Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prometheus Biosciences's (RXDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) was reported by BTIG on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting RXDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.29% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)?

A

The stock price for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) is $42.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prometheus Biosciences.

Q

When is Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) reporting earnings?

A

Prometheus Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prometheus Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) operate in?

A

Prometheus Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.