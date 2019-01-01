|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Prometheus Biosciences’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR).
The latest price target for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) was reported by BTIG on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting RXDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.29% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) is $42.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prometheus Biosciences.
Prometheus Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prometheus Biosciences.
Prometheus Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.