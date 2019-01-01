QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Health Care (ARCA: RXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort Health Care's (RXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Health Care (ARCA: RXD) is $14.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:36:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort Health Care (ARCA:RXD) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.