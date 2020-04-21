Biotechnology company Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC: RSSFF) unveiled tge testing results of its first grow trail employing specially developed cannabis LED lights.

Back in December, the Canadian company entered into a testing agreement with an LED lighting manufacturer, Fundamental Lighting Solutions Inc., and Cannalife Solutions LLC, an Oregon cannabis production and testing facility, to test the LED Cannabis Growing Lights.

In the issued message, Affinor CEO Randy Minhas said the first trial lasted from mid-December through the end of February 2020, followed by a five-week testing period.

Which Lights Are Best For Growing Cannabis?

According to the final results brought by Cannalife Solutions, LED cannabis lights are a better choice than high-pressure sodium lights, considering the overall production of Grade A cannabis with high THC levels, and the percentage of THC content, total cannabinoids, and total terpenes.

The LED cannabis lights designed by Affinor and Fundamental produce low levels of heat that significantly decrease the stress on the infrastructure, according to Cannalife Solutions.

Minhas was enthusiastic about the results, confirming that Cannalife Solutions decided to set in motion a second grow trail before the results from the first trial were obtained.

Last month, they started with a second grow trail adding two other cannabis strains.

“It is critical to note that this was a completely independent grow trial, and the results reported above were based on independent lab testing. Affinor and Fundamental provided no financial support for this grow trial and were in no way involved in the grow trial, outside of providing the lights and set-up support,” said Minhas in the letter.