Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 3, 2021
GAINERS:
- Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 36.30% at $0.04
- Reliq Health Technologies Inc (OTC:RQHTF) shares closed up 33.62% at $0.58
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NSD: ZYNE) shares closed up 27.39% at $4.54
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTC:CNTTQ) shares closed up 22.21% at $0.77
- The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQX:SPRWF) shares closed up 21.38% at $0.18
- Amyris Inc (NGS: AMRS) shares closed up 21.05% at $11.79
- Organigram Holdings Inc (NGS: OGI) shares closed up 21.03% at $2.36
- MariMed Inc (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 14.27% at $0.78
- 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) shares closed up 13.50% at $0.07 Learn More
- Australis Capital Inc (OTCQB:AUSAF) shares closed up 13.17% at $0.34
- Aprhia Inc (NGS: APHA) shares closed up 12.62% at $16.60
- Next Green Wave Holdings Inc (CSE:NGW) shares closed up 12.33% at $0.82
- Tilray Inc (NGS: TLRY) shares closed up 12.01% at $26.31
- Hexo Corp (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 11.38% at $7.93
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs Corp (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed down 9.37% at $2.90
- Zenabis Global Inc (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 8.63% at $0.09
- Akerna Corp (NCM: KERN) shares closed down 3.81% at $6.82
- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSE: SHG:CA) shares closed down 2.43% at $1.25
