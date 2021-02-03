fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 3, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
February 3, 2021 5:37 pm
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 3, 2021

GAINERS:

  • Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 36.30% at $0.04
  • Reliq Health Technologies Inc (OTC:RQHTF) shares closed up 33.62% at $0.58
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NSD: ZYNE) shares closed up 27.39% at $4.54
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTC:CNTTQ) shares closed up 22.21% at $0.77
  • The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQX:SPRWF) shares closed up 21.38% at $0.18
  • Amyris Inc (NGS: AMRS) shares closed up 21.05% at $11.79
  • Organigram Holdings Inc (NGS: OGI) shares closed up 21.03% at $2.36
  • MariMed Inc (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 14.27% at $0.78
  • 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) shares closed up 13.50% at $0.07 Learn More
  • Australis Capital Inc (OTCQB:AUSAF) shares closed up 13.17% at $0.34
  • Aprhia Inc (NGS: APHA) shares closed up 12.62% at $16.60
  • Next Green Wave Holdings Inc (CSE:NGW) shares closed up 12.33% at $0.82
  • Tilray Inc (NGS: TLRY) shares closed up 12.01% at $26.31
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 11.38% at $7.93

LOSERS:

  • Item 9 Labs Corp (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed down 9.37% at $2.90
  • Zenabis Global Inc (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 8.63% at $0.09
  • Akerna Corp (NCM: KERN) shares closed down 3.81% at $6.82
  • Skylight Health Group Inc (TSE: SHG:CA) shares closed down 2.43% at $1.25

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

