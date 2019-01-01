Royal Mail (OTC:ROYMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Royal Mail
Royal Mail Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMY) was reported by UBS on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ROYMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMY) was provided by UBS, and Royal Mail upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royal Mail, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royal Mail was filed on February 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royal Mail (ROYMY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Royal Mail (ROYMY) is trading at is $7.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.