Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$27.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$27.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rover Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Rover Group Questions & Answers
When is Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) reporting earnings?
Rover Group (ROVR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rover Group’s (NASDAQ:ROVR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.