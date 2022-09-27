Cannabis Company Real Brands To Acquire Boulder Botanical Assets For $12M

Real Brands Inc. RLBD has signed the definitive agreement for the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Boulder Botanical & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc., a manufacturer of white-label and private-label wellness and sports medicine herbal supplements and CBD products, from Frankens Investment Fund, LLC, which had acquired Boulder Botanical in April 2022. The acquisition will include Boulder Botanical’s brands for human and pet markets, IP, and distribution at the 27,000 sq. ft. R&D and production facility in Golden, Colorado. The value of the transaction is $12 million, with a $1 million operating capital commitment. Boulder Botanical will retain its name and operate as a division of Real Brands.

Thom Kidrin, president & CEO of Real Brands Inc., stated, “Boulder Botanical has had an excellent reputation for creating quality sports medicine, health and wellness herbal supplements and cannabinoid formulations and its white-label manufacturing services exceeding industry standards. We expect to build upon that solid foundation. Boulder Botanical’s existing national distribution network serving CVS, Target, Costco, and other retailers, combined with Real Brands’ expertise in online sales and the metaverse, enables ready access to millions of existing customers and millions more potential customers online and in person. With this acquisition, we have increased our production capacity by 300%, have added a portfolio of 150+ brands, extensive IP, and a skilled R&D team to create hundreds more products to meet the demand of the burgeoning herbal supplement and CBD markets.”

Real Brands has contracted to retain key Boulder Botanical employees for a seamless transition, with no interruption in supply to customers.

Highlights of Boulder Botanical’s capabilities include:

Its manufacturing platform supports multiple production lines for 150+ proprietary formulations spanning cosmetics, topicals, tablets, drink powders, tinctures, ointments, gels, energy shots, roll-ons, supplements, and more.

Fulfillment services for products distributed through retail channels, including CVS CVS , Sam’s Club, Target TGT , Whole Foods, Safeway, Costco COST , 7-Eleven , and Circle K ;

Original product R&D for nutraceutical-grade consumer products;

In-house brands that include APRA, SmartLeef , and dozens of white-label brands;

A full complement of certifications and registrations, including FDA-Registered Manufacturing/Distribution & Fulfillment, GMP quality assured, Certified Kosher Ingredient Supplier, CDPHE Licensed Manufacturing Facility, CO Dept of Ag Hemp Seed Seller and Grower License, International Cosmetic Ingredient Assignment Registration for supply Cosmetic Industry;

