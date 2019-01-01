Rakuten Group (OTC:RKUNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$437.1B
Earnings History
Rakuten Group Questions & Answers
When is Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNY) reporting earnings?
Rakuten Group (RKUNY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rakuten Group’s (OTCPK:RKUNY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
