RINO International (OTC:RINO), Dividends

RINO International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RINO International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for RINO International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on April 18, 2006.
