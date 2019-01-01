Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP), Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ryman Hospitality Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ryman Hospitality Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on April 15, 2020.
