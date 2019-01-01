ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ryman Hospitality Props
(NYSE:RHP)
95.01
-0.39[-0.41%]
At close: Jun 3
94.98
-0.0300[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low94.03 - 96.22
52 Week High/Low71.03 - 101.19
Open / Close95.33 / 94.98
Float / Outstanding45.6M / 55.1M
Vol / Avg.403.2K / 430.7K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price91.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.45
Total Float45.6M

Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP), Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ryman Hospitality Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.53%

Annual Dividend

$3.8

Last Dividend

Mar 31, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ryman Hospitality Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryman Hospitality Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on April 15, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2020 and was $0.95

Q
How much per share is the next Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on April 15, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP)?
A

Ryman Hospitality Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) was $0.95 and was paid out next on April 15, 2020.

Browse dividends on all stocks.