Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Co
Sturm Ruger & Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) was reported by Aegis Capital on September 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting RGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Sturm Ruger & Co initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sturm Ruger & Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sturm Ruger & Co was filed on September 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $70.00. The current price Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) is trading at is $67.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
