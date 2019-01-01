Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Resolute Forest Prods
Resolute Forest Prods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE: RFP) was reported by CIBC on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting RFP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE: RFP) was provided by CIBC, and Resolute Forest Prods upgraded their outperformer rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Resolute Forest Prods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Resolute Forest Prods was filed on January 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Resolute Forest Prods (RFP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $19.00. The current price Resolute Forest Prods (RFP) is trading at is $14.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
