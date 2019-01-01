Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radius Health beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $13.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radius Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.24 -0.33 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.32 -0.22 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 63.06M 61.27M 61.39M 60.38M Revenue Actual 65.11M 56.81M 51.80M 56.26M

