Rocket Internet SE is a Germany-based company which provides software solutions. The company identifies proven internet and mobile business models and builds these either independently or invests in already existing companies. The company targets mainly new, underserved or untapped markets, in which new companies will be scaled to market leadership positions. It is focused on online business models to satisfy consumer needs across eCommerce, marketplace and financial technology sectors. Rocket Internet has flexible and scalable technology platform, which enables realizing several new projects per year in its five target regions Europe, Africa and Middle-East, Asia-Pacific, Russia and Commonwealth of the Independent States and Latin America.