Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 7:12AM
Rocket Internet SE is a Germany-based company which provides software solutions. The company identifies proven internet and mobile business models and builds these either independently or invests in already existing companies. The company targets mainly new, underserved or untapped markets, in which new companies will be scaled to market leadership positions. It is focused on online business models to satisfy consumer needs across eCommerce, marketplace and financial technology sectors. Rocket Internet has flexible and scalable technology platform, which enables realizing several new projects per year in its five target regions Europe, Africa and Middle-East, Asia-Pacific, Russia and Commonwealth of the Independent States and Latin America.

Rocket Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rocket Internet (RCKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rocket Internet (OTCGM: RCKZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rocket Internet's (RCKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rocket Internet.

Q

What is the target price for Rocket Internet (RCKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rocket Internet

Q

Current Stock Price for Rocket Internet (RCKZF)?

A

The stock price for Rocket Internet (OTCGM: RCKZF) is $36.05 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:28:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rocket Internet (RCKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet.

Q

When is Rocket Internet (OTCGM:RCKZF) reporting earnings?

A

Rocket Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rocket Internet (RCKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rocket Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does Rocket Internet (RCKZF) operate in?

A

Rocket Internet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.