|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rocket Internet (OTCGM: RCKZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rocket Internet.
There is no analysis for Rocket Internet
The stock price for Rocket Internet (OTCGM: RCKZF) is $36.05 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:28:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet.
Rocket Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Rocket Internet.
Rocket Internet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.