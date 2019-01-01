Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quotient
Quotient Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting QTNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 344.84% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Quotient maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quotient, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quotient was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quotient (QTNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $1.50. The current price Quotient (QTNT) is trading at is $0.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.