Quark Technology Global Inc, formerly StarPower ON Systems Inc has developed proprietary fuel cell technologies. The company's fuel cell technologywill be used in Transit buses and passenger vehicles, Forklift trucks for materials handling in warehouses, Long-range power for unmanned aerial aircraft, Backup power and UPS for data centers, telephone switch hubs, computing stations, and cellphone relay/base stations, and Renewable energy based fuel cell powered micro-grids for remote villages, small islands, and small residential districts.