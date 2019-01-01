QQQ
Quark Technology Global Inc, formerly StarPower ON Systems Inc has developed proprietary fuel cell technologies. The company's fuel cell technologywill be used in Transit buses and passenger vehicles, Forklift trucks for materials handling in warehouses, Long-range power for unmanned aerial aircraft, Backup power and UPS for data centers, telephone switch hubs, computing stations, and cellphone relay/base stations, and Renewable energy based fuel cell powered micro-grids for remote villages, small islands, and small residential districts.

Quark Technology Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quark Technology Global (QTGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quark Technology Global (OTCEM: QTGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quark Technology Global's (QTGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quark Technology Global.

Q

What is the target price for Quark Technology Global (QTGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quark Technology Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Quark Technology Global (QTGI)?

A

The stock price for Quark Technology Global (OTCEM: QTGI) is $1 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 18:08:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quark Technology Global (QTGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quark Technology Global.

Q

When is Quark Technology Global (OTCEM:QTGI) reporting earnings?

A

Quark Technology Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quark Technology Global (QTGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quark Technology Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Quark Technology Global (QTGI) operate in?

A

Quark Technology Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.