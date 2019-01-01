Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Qurate Retail using advanced sorting and filters.
Qurate Retail Questions & Answers
When is Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) reporting earnings?
Qurate Retail (QRTEB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Qurate Retail’s (NASDAQ:QRTEB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.