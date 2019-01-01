QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS: QMOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF's (QMOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS: QMOM) is $45.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF.

Q

When is Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) operate in?

A

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.