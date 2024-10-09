Zeta Global Expands Reach with $250M LiveIntent Acquisition, AI-Driven Growth Ahead

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday. The company disclosed its agreement to acquire LiveIntent for a total of $250 million.

LiveIntent’s assets, publisher network, and channel capabilities will strengthen the Zeta Marketing Platform and advance Zeta’s position in AI-powered marketing.

The company expects to pay $77.5 million in cash and $172.5 million in common stock at closing. The stock portion will be subject to a lockup and sale volume restrictions after its release.

The agreement includes a potential earnout of up to $25 million per year, split 50% cash and 50% stock, based on significant Adjusted EBITDA growth and sustained margin expansion in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Additionally, Zeta will issue $25 million in Performance Stock Units to LiveIntent’s management team, contingent on meeting specific performance and retention targets during the same period.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending customary closing conditions.

Zeta reaffirmed its third-quarter 2024 guidance of revenue of at least $255 million ($251.15 million estimate) and adjusted EBITDA of at least $50.2 million.

David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global said, “As more brands view first party data as a corporate asset, seek to make AI actionable, and move towards a single platform that powers more efficient and effective marketing across the customer lifecycle, this acquisition accelerates Zeta’s flywheel and positions the combined company to continue to grow faster than the market.”

“This acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings and priced at a highly attractive Adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~16x. We already have interest from Zeta customers in our largest verticals for cross selling opportunities, and we believe these synergies can accelerate LiveIntent’s growth while continuing Zeta’s strong organic growth rates.”

As of June 30, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $154.7 million.

Price Action: ZETA shares are up 4.27% at $33.20 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

