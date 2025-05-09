May 9, 2025 1:43 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With EchoStar Stock Friday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

EchoStar Corporation SATS shares are trading higher on Friday. The company reported a loss of 71 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents loss. EchoStar registered quarterly sales of $3.87 billion (down 3.6% year-over-year), in line with the Street view.

DISH’s Pay-TV revenue declined to $2.54 billion, down 6.9% year-over-year. Wireless revenue rose to $973 million, a 6.4% increase from the prior year. Broadband and Satellite Services revenue dropped to $371 million, reflecting a 3.1% year-over-year decline.

“Our Pay-TV segment continues to drive improvements in ARPU and churn, and our in-flight connectivity business advances, scaling and driving interest from airlines worldwide,” said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar.

The company’s capex and capitalized interest totaled $378 million in the first quarter of 2025, down 44.2% year-over-year.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $2.529 billion and inventory worth $413.365 million.

According to Benzinga Pro, SATS stock has gained over 56% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Procure Space ETF UFO and Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF QMOM.

The company had cash and marketable securities worth $5.4 billion, up $4.5 billion year-over-year.

Price Action: SATS shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $24.67 at last check on Friday.

Image by greenbutterfly via Shutterstock

