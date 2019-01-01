QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for QIWI
QIWI Questions & Answers
The latest price target for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting QIWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 146.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) was provided by JP Morgan, and QIWI downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of QIWI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for QIWI was filed on December 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest QIWI (QIWI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price QIWI (QIWI) is trading at is $5.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
