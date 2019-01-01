ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QHY Gr
(OTCPK:QHYG)
0.109
00
At close: Apr 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.3M / 87.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.2K
Mkt Cap9.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

QHY Gr (OTC:QHYG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

QHY Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of QHY Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

QHY Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is QHY Gr (OTCPK:QHYG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for QHY Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for QHY Gr (OTCPK:QHYG)?
A

There are no earnings for QHY Gr

Q
What were QHY Gr’s (OTCPK:QHYG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for QHY Gr

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.