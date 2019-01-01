ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QCR Hldgs
(NASDAQ:QCRH)
56.38
-0.32[-0.56%]
At close: Jun 3
56.38
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low56.27 - 57
52 Week High/Low44.75 - 62.34
Open / Close56.52 / 56.38
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 17.7M
Vol / Avg.107.5K / 104.6K
Mkt Cap995.2M
P/E8.58
50d Avg. Price55.1
Div / Yield0.24/0.43%
Payout Ratio3.65
EPS1.51
Total Float17.1M

QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH), Dividends

QCR Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash QCR Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

QCR Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next QCR Hldgs (QCRH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own QCR Hldgs (QCRH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for QCR Hldgs ($QCRH) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of QCR Hldgs (QCRH) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next QCR Hldgs (QCRH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for QCR Hldgs (QCRH) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH)?
A

The most current yield for QCR Hldgs (QCRH) is 0.46% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.