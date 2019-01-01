|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.080
|4.580
|0.5000
|REV
|3.150B
|3.716B
|566.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pioneer Natural Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting PXD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.08% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is $226.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Pioneer Natural Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pioneer Natural Resources.
Pioneer Natural Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.