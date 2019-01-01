QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2020, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 367 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 81% of production.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.0804.580 0.5000
REV3.150B3.716B566.000M

Pioneer Natural Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pioneer Natural Resources's (PXD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting PXD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.08% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)?

A

The stock price for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is $226.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) reporting earnings?

A

Pioneer Natural Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) operate in?

A

Pioneer Natural Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.