Pure Extracts Technologies Corp is a plant-based extraction company. The company specializes in the processing of cannabis, hemp and functional mushrooms to produce oils and various derivative products. Also, the company is involved in white labelling activities as well as selling branded oil-based products.

Pure Extracts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Extracts (PRXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Extracts (OTCPK: PRXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pure Extracts's (PRXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Extracts.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Extracts (PRXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure Extracts

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Extracts (PRXTF)?

A

The stock price for Pure Extracts (OTCPK: PRXTF) is $0.06285 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure Extracts (PRXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Extracts.

Q

When is Pure Extracts (OTCPK:PRXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Extracts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Extracts (PRXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Extracts.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Extracts (PRXTF) operate in?

A

Pure Extracts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.