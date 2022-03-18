Cannabis Company Pineapple Inc. No Longer A 'Grey Market' Stock

PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTCPK: PNPL) announced it is no longer a “grey market” stock and apprised shareholders of its progress as related to its anticipated OTCQB tier upgrade.

“We have completed the necessary steps to be designated as a “Pink Current Information” company with OTC Markets and are no longer designated as grey market. The company is currently pursuing an OTCQB designation, which is a higher trading tier on the OTC Markets platform,” CEO and president Shawn Credle stated.

Matthew Feinstein, director at Pineapple, added, “We are deeply focused on securing regulatory approval so that normalized trading can commence for our shareholders. We hope to be nearing the finish line as related to the review of our 15c2-11 application and will be updating our shareholders once completed.”