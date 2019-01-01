Playmates Toys Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the business of toy manufacturing. It is primarily engaged in the production and sale of toys across the world. The company designs, develops, markets and distributes toys and family entertainment activity products globally. The firm selects and matches the appropriate sculptors, packaging designers, finished goods vendors, and advertising agencies for each project. Key brands of the company are Ben 10, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sprints, Voltron, and Mysticons.