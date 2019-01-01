QQQ
Playmates Toys Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the business of toy manufacturing. It is primarily engaged in the production and sale of toys across the world. The company designs, develops, markets and distributes toys and family entertainment activity products globally. The firm selects and matches the appropriate sculptors, packaging designers, finished goods vendors, and advertising agencies for each project. Key brands of the company are Ben 10, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sprints, Voltron, and Mysticons.

Playmates Toys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playmates Toys (PMTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playmates Toys (OTCPK: PMTYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Playmates Toys's (PMTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playmates Toys.

Q

What is the target price for Playmates Toys (PMTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playmates Toys

Q

Current Stock Price for Playmates Toys (PMTYF)?

A

The stock price for Playmates Toys (OTCPK: PMTYF) is $0.0629 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:41:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playmates Toys (PMTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playmates Toys.

Q

When is Playmates Toys (OTCPK:PMTYF) reporting earnings?

A

Playmates Toys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playmates Toys (PMTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playmates Toys.

Q

What sector and industry does Playmates Toys (PMTYF) operate in?

A

Playmates Toys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.